Dos and Don’ts for Safe Driving During the Solar Eclipse

On August 21st, 2017, a total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. for the first time in 99 years!

Though we’re all very excited about the upcoming phenomenon, it’s important we all stay safe during the eclipse. Here are a few tips to keep everyone safe.

DO: Plan ahead and expect traffic delays.

DON’T: Park along busy highways! It’s unsafe and ILLEGAL to stop along controlled access highways, other than in emergency situations.

DON’T: Attempt capturing smartphone pictures or video while operating a vehicle.

DON’T: Wear eclipse glasses while driving.

Stay safe and enjoy!