Barcelona Officials: Van Attack Act of Terrorism

The latest on a van crash in the city center of Barcelona, Spain:

According the authorities in Barcelona, the incident was a confirmed terrorist attack. The attack occurred at about 5pm, Barcelona time today (Thursday, August 17th).

President Donald Trump Tweeted his reaction to the attack saying,

As of now, authorities report at least 13 dead and more than 50 injured in the attack. Officials in Barcelona expect that death toll to rise as more information is released. Police have arrested one man they are describing as a terrorist.

