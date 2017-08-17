As Others Keep Distance, Florida Governor Dines with Trump

Filed Under: Rick Scott
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Some Florida Republicans are condemning President Donald Trump’s reaction to events in Charlottesville, Virginia; some are tiptoeing around the issue; some are remaining silent; and one made a lunch date with him.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott had lunch with Trump in New Jersey Thursday as the president continues to draw criticism for saying both protesters and counter-protesters were to blame for violence at a rally organized by white supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis, and that some of the rally-goers were “very fine people.”

Trump added to the debate Thursday by criticizing those who want to remove Confederate monuments.

But if the subject came up, Scott’s office isn’t saying. A spokesman said simply that Scott was only there to promote Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen