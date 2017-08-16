World Tells Trump to Stand Up Against Racism And Neo-Nazis

CNN reported that public figures from Israel, Germany and the United Kingdom have all condemned President Donald Trump’s latest remarks on the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Leaders and public figures opposed Trumps statement of blaming “both sides” for the deadly violence that occurred. German Justice Minister Heiko Maas directly criticized Trump, saying that “Nobody should trivialize the anti-Semitism and racism of neo-Nazis.”

Supporters, such as Nigel Farage, backed Trump’s argument that leftists were forcing the rewriting of U.S. history through efforts to remove Confederate monuments.