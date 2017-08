Meriam Webster says more people are looking up racist terms following the rally in Charlottesville.

According to Meriam Webster, repugnant was one of the top look ups for Monday, August 14th – following Trump’s statement on Charlottesville.

On August 12th, the dictionary noted that white nationalist, white supremacist were among the top look ups.

Meriam Webster tracks which words are being looked up frequently, and many are related to trending news events.