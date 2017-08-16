APNewsBreak: Univ. of Florida Denies White Nationalist Event

August 16, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: University of Florida

By JASON DEAREN, Associated Press

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida on Wednesday denied a request by a group headed by white nationalist Richard Spencer to rent space on the campus for a September event and his supporters vowed to file a court challenge.

UF President W. Kent Fuchs said in a statement that the decision was made after assessing risks to the campus, community and law enforcement following last weekend’s deadly violence during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Members of the National Policy Institute, which is headed by Spencer, had contacted the university for plans to rent space on the campus in Gainesville, Florida on Sept. 12.

“I find the racist rhetoric of Richard Spencer and white nationalism repugnant and counter to everything the university and this nation stands for,” Fuchs’ statement said.

Fuchs said UF is dedicated to free speech and public discourse, but the First Amendment does not require risk of imminent violence to students.

Spencer did not immediately return a text seeking comment.

But Cameron Padgett, a Georgia resident affiliated with Spencer’s group who was coordinating the campus event in Gainesville, told The AP he would be filing a legal challenge.

“I signed an agreement and sent it in to the event coordinator,” Padgett said. “I don’t know who’s advising them on why they think they can do this.”

Padgett’s challenge filed after Auburn University tried to ban Spencer’s appearance there in April was successful, and a federal judge paved the way for Spencer to speak. Several hundred people attended the event and three people were arrested outside the building during clashes between Spencer’s supporters and his opponents.

Janine Sikes, a university spokeswoman, said it was the first time that she could recall the university denying someone to speak due to fears of violence or hate speech.

“I can’t say for the last 100 years, but we’re not aware of ever doing this in recent history.”

The move comes after Texas A&M University canceled a white nationalist protest featuring Spencer that was planned in September on that campus due to security concerns.

Spencer, a leading figure in the white nationalist movement, has popularized the term “alt-right” to describe a fringe movement that is a mix of white nationalist, white supremacist, anti-Semitic and anti-immigration beliefs. Spencer has advocated for an “ethno-state” that would be a “safe space” for white people.

After Donald Trump’s election to president, Spencer hosted a conference in Washington that ended with audience members mimicking Nazi salutes after Spencer shouted, “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!”

___

Follow Jason Dearen on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen

Comments

One Comment

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    August 16, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Spencer was an Obama supporter

    The DemoKKKrats have gone so far left into socialism that their base no longer relates to them

    So they organized an “alternative to the right” with alt right

    It’s one of the facts the DemoKKKrats want to erase is that they are the party of the KKK

    Perhaps we should take down that statue of

    DemoKKKrat Senator Robert Byrd

    Hillary Clinton’s mentor

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen