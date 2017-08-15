US officials: Canadian Man Tried to Ship Live Snakes in Mail

August 15, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: news
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in western New York say a Canadian man faces charges that he attempted to ship live snakes to China through the mail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 28-year-old Chaoyi Le, of Mississauga, Ontario, was taken into custody last Friday in Los Angeles after getting got off a flight from Shanghai.

Prosecutors say he was found in possession of 55 live reptiles — including ball pythons — while in Chicago during a trip from Toronto to China in February 2014. Officials say many of the reptiles are protected under international law.

Two months later he was stopped while entering Canada from the U.S. and found to have three live albino Western hog-nosed snakes hidden in his socks.

Officials say he’ll be returned to Buffalo.

It couldn’t be determined if he has a lawyer.

