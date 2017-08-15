Score Free Ice Cream This Summer With the Tap of a Button

August 15, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Uber

We all HONK for ice cream!

For the rest of the summer, Uber is giving away free soft serve ice cream, plus free McDonald’s ice cream cones every Friday until September 22nd. The promotion is available across 10 cities in North America; Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Atlanta, New York, Miami, Dallas, San Francisco, Toronto, Boston and Seattle. More information HERE.

Open the app to find Uber Ice Cream and tap request. If you’re matched, an Uber ice cream truck will drive up and give you and four friends FREE ice cream. The driver will also give you a reusable silicon cup. The cup will score you free vanilla ice cream at participating McDonald’s locations every Friday until September 22nd, as well.

Perhaps it’s time to make a trip to Miami!

