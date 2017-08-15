Obama’s Post-Charlottesville Tweet Gets Twitter Love

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love…" — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"…For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." – Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Obama tweeted Saturday night: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” The quote comes from Nelson Mandela’s autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom.” Obama posted the tweet alongside a picture of himself smiling at a group of children of different races.

By Tuesday morning, the tweet had more than 2.4 million likes, making it the second most-liked tweet of all time. Ariana Grande’s tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in England holds the top spot with 2.7 million likes.