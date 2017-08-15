Obama’s Post-Charlottesville Tweet Gets Twitter Love

August 15, 2017 8:57 AM
Filed Under: Barack Obama
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend is already one of the platform’s most-liked posts.

Obama tweeted Saturday night: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” The quote comes from Nelson Mandela’s autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom.” Obama posted the tweet alongside a picture of himself smiling at a group of children of different races.

By Tuesday morning, the tweet had more than 2.4 million likes, making it the second most-liked tweet of all time. Ariana Grande’s tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in England holds the top spot with 2.7 million likes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen