Obama’s Charlottesville Tweet Is The Third Most-Liked Ever

CBS Local — Even though he is no longer in office, former President Barack Obama is still consoling the nation after the latest national tragedy.

With more than 2.5 million likes and counting, the former president’s Saturday morning tweet, which quotes Nelson Mandela to respond to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va., is currently the third-most liked tweet in Twitter’s history.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…” Obama’s tweet says.

In his tweet, Obama was quoting former South African President Nelson Mandela’s autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom.

I always knew that deep down in every human heart, there is mercy and generosity. No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.

The former president also posted the rest of the Mandela quote in two more tweets, which received 1 million and 900,000 likes, respectively.

One woman was killed and 19 people were injured when an Ohio man — who was participating in the white supremacist rally that escalated into violence in downtown Charlottesville — rammed his car into a crowd.

Two Virginia state troopers also died in a helicopter crash while they were monitoring the violence in Charlottesville.

[H/T: USA Today]