Youtuber Starts War With Kim Kardashian

August 14, 2017 5:33 PM
Filed Under: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian made a lot of makeup fans happy last week when she announced that she’d be debuting a powder contour and highlight kit with her beauty line in the near future.

The reality star and makeup mogul took to social media to share teasers of the next big thing for KKW Beauty, and considering how quickly her crème kits sold out, there’s guaranteed to be plenty of buzz about this new product. One beauty expert, however, has some skepticism about Kardashian’s powder palette.

Youtuber Jeffree Star has some thoughts about the beauty line, Tweeting, “Umm… Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk.”

Star followed up with these Tweets.

Yikes!

