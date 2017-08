On Sunday, the BBC reported a rare white moose has been caught on camera swimming in a stream in Sweden.

The animal was filmed in Varmland. The BBC reported it is one of an estimated 100 of its kind. Like other all-white animals, the moose is not albino. Instead, according to the BBC, its fur coloring is a genetic mutation.

The milky moose went viral on social media for its beautiful and unique color after the BBC posted a video of the animal.

