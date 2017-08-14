Movie Review: Logan Lucky

After a brief self-imposed retirement, director Steven Soderbergh returns to the director’s chair with frequent fellow collaborator Channing Tatum in the new film Logan Lucky. The country boy caper revolves around the Lucky brothers Max (Tatum) and Clyde (Adam Driver) who devise a plan to break their family’s streak of bad luck by robbing the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The two simple fellows devise an elaborate plan that unfolds with varied results and will make you glad Soderbergh went back on his word and returned to Hollywood.

Even though Logan Lucky is a heist flick with a nice chunk of the action taking place in North Carolina, Soderbergh also captures a little slice of Americana in the tiny mountain town in West Virginia where the Logan Brothers reside. Channing Tatum and Adam Driver create an enjoyable people watching experience mixing the right amount of dumb charm and weirdness to complete this West Virginia duo. Driver especially shines playing it straight as the one-handed ex soldier Max who quietly delivers some of the funniest lines of the movie with his deadpan reactions to his hot-headed brother Max serving as the leader of this redneck criminal conspiracy. Daniel Craig also gets to shed his Bond persona and become a scene stealer as the incarcerated Joe Bang. The name is fitting since he is a convict who likes to make safes and banks go boom. It really is a nice turn for Craig who shows he can make you laugh in a creepy white trash style.

The cast including Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough as the sexy and sly Logan sister Millie really brings these oddball characters to life who are such a blast to watch get into trouble over the course of Logan Lucky. Steven Soderbergh is no stranger to high stakes burglary flicks helming the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, but this film is more of a southern fried version of that popular film series. There’s no glitz and glam, just pick up trucks, accents and John Denver tunes. Even the movie refers to itself as “Ocean’s 7-11” at one point fully realizing the shared similarities in the story telling.

The two unlucky brothers are an easy pair to root for as they try to create a better life for themselves after being dealt a lousy hand of circumstances. Logan Lucky throws a nice change-up for ticket buyers being so goofy at times with some dopey country boys stealing loads of cash, but actually having a very smart presentation that is wrapped up in a blue-collar package. Steven Soderbergh sends the audience for a loop in the third act creating confusion about some of the character’s actions, but manages to bring it all together in very satisfying fashion. These Robin Hood rednecks take the audience on a wild ride that will have you smiling ear to ear as the plan plays out in unexpected ways that will keep you guessing and enjoying the hijinks in Logan Lucky.

Overall, I give Logan Lucky 3 out of 4 stars.

