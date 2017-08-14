Facts About The Solar Eclipse From NASA

August 14, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Solar Eclipse

On August 21st, 2017, a total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. for the first time in 99 years!

Of course, the eclipse has many of us excited, but how much do we really know about the event? NASA shared some facts about the upcoming solar eclipse.

Animals Will React to It | For example, chickens might go to sleep, exuding twilight behavior.

If You’re Not in the ‘Path of Totality’, You Won’t Notice a Difference | The sky will only appear as it does in the later afternoon.

If You Can’t Catch This Eclipse, Another Will Appear in 2024 | NASA can calculate eclipses centuries ahead of time.

Astronauts on the ISS Will be Able to See the Eclipse | NASA will study it for research purposes.

It Will be the First Solar Eclipse Many See in Their Lifetimes | And for some, the only eclipse they will ever see.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen