Facts About The Solar Eclipse From NASA

On August 21st, 2017, a total solar eclipse will cross the U.S. for the first time in 99 years!

Of course, the eclipse has many of us excited, but how much do we really know about the event? NASA shared some facts about the upcoming solar eclipse.

Animals Will React to It | For example, chickens might go to sleep, exuding twilight behavior.

T-7 days until #Eclipse20117! Watch on Aug. 21 as NASA brings you live coverage from across the path of totality: https://t.co/yzOtRcM04y pic.twitter.com/RKFcxMkiCR — NASA360 (@NASA360) August 14, 2017

If You’re Not in the ‘Path of Totality’, You Won’t Notice a Difference | The sky will only appear as it does in the later afternoon.

If You Can’t Catch This Eclipse, Another Will Appear in 2024 | NASA can calculate eclipses centuries ahead of time.

Astronauts on the ISS Will be Able to See the Eclipse | NASA will study it for research purposes.

It Will be the First Solar Eclipse Many See in Their Lifetimes | And for some, the only eclipse they will ever see.