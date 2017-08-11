Pilot Whale Returns to the Sea after Rehab at SeaWorld

August 11, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A pilot whale is back in the sea after an extensive rehabilitation at SeaWorld Orlando.

Officials at SeaWorld said in a news release that the short-finned, 725-pound (328 kilogram) whale was released Tuesday 140 miles (225 kilometers) off Florida’s west coast.

The whale beached herself July 1 in Dixie County in north Florida. Rescue teams from the University of Florida and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium assisted the whale and took her to SeaWorld.

SeaWorld officials say the whale responded quickly to care and a plan was created to return her to the water near a pilot whale habitat. The U.S. Coast Guard assisted in transporting the whale, nicknamed Gale, on the Cutter Joshua Appleby.

The whale was tagged with a satellite-linked transmitter which will allow researchers to follow her movements.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen