American Denies Pushing Woman Into London Bus’s Path

August 11, 2017 4:47 PM
Filed Under: Chris Melore, London bus, Putney Bridge, talkers

CBS Local — An American investment banker says he’s not the suspect who was caught on camera pushing a woman into the path of a London bus. Eric Bellquist was arrested by London police on Aug. 10 in connection with the ongoing investigation into the May assault.

Bellquist is suspected of pushing a 33-year-old woman to the ground on Putney Bridge, forcing an oncoming bus to swerve and barely miss crushing the victim. The incident was captured on a nearby surveillance camera but is reportedly too blurry to positively identify the attacker.

According to CBS News, the bus stopped and passengers came to the woman’s aid. The victim reportedly saw the man crossing back over the bridge and tried to stop him, but he kept jogging. London police said the arrest resulted from a “good response” from the public after seeing the security cam video.

Bellquist’s lawyers say they have proof the 41-year-old could not have been the jogger on Putney Bridge. Duncan Lewis solicitors issued a statement on Twitter claiming Bellquist was not in Britain when the attack happened in May.

Bellquist, who works for London-based private equity firm Hutton Collins Partners, was questioned but not officially charged during his arrest and was later released. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and Bellquist’s lawyers added they expect a “swift resolution to this wholly untrue allegation.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen