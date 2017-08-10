Walmart Issues Apology For Back-To-School Banner On Gun Display

CBS Local — Walmart has been forced to apologize after a customer in one of their stores found a back-to-school sign set up in a very disturbing place. The customer tweeted a photo of Walmart’s “own the school year like a hero” promotion hung over the superstore’s firearms display.

The picture quickly spread on social media with many people questioning the message Walmart was sending to the public.

According to reports, the sign was discovered and originally tweeted out by Leeanna May at Walmart’s Evansville, Ind. location. Walmart reached out to the customer and said they removed the banner from the inappropriate display.

The sign is reportedly part of the store’s superhero-themed marketing campaign and its placement over the gun case was denounced by the company as “horrible.”

I'm happy to tell you our store manager Christina has removed the sign from the display. Thanks again for alerting us to this. 👍 -Vik — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

“What’s seen in this photograph would never be acceptable in our stores,” Walmart spokesperson Charles Crowson said in a statement, per The Washington Post. “We regret this situation and are looking into how it could have happened,” Crowson added.

The gun case sign isn’t the first controversy Walmart has found themselves in the middle of due to an insensitive display. A Walmart in Panama City Beach, Fla. received tremendous backlash after stacking cases of soda to look like New York City’s World Trade Center last year.

The poor attempt to commemorate the September 11th terror attacks was quickly taken down.