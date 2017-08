On this edition of The Takeover with T.M. Powell, T.M. takes a wicked trip into the Conjurverse reviewing Annabelle: Creation. Find out if this new prequel is better than the last one and get T.M.’s thoughts on Josh Brolin’s look as Cable in Deapool 2 by watching a new episode of The Takeover with T.M. Powell.

Full Review – Annabelle: Creation

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!