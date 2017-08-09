Peter Stormare, Johan Glans And Keanu Reeves Discuss Pop TV’s ‘Swedish Dicks’

August 9, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Peter Stormare, Swedish Dicks

Swedish Dicks premieres tonight with back-to-back episodes on Pop TV starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Pop’s newest comedy stars Peter Stormare as Ingmar Andersson and Johan Glans as Axel Kruse, playing two Swedes living in Los Angeles who work together as private investigators. Swedish Dicks also features critically acclaimed actor Keanu Reeves playing the role of Tex Johnson.

“Peter brought the idea of perhaps participating in Swedish Dicks and he sent me some materials, the script, and we talked about the idea,” said Reeves. “I thought it was really funny and it was a chance to do some comedy and some drama –  some heart and soul.”

The majority of the show focuses on the adventures of Stormare and Glans as they work the streets of LA trying to keep their P.I. business afloat. “I love the relationship to LA, it’s something I wanted to show,” said Stormare. “This [LA] is the town if you shoot comedy – you should shoot it here.”

Swedish Dicks premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Pop TV. Check your local listings for more information.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen