WATCH: Pink Dolphin Plays In Louisiana Waters

CBS Local — A pink dolphin was caught on camera over the weekend while it was swimming in a Louisiana ship channel, WUSA reported.

Bridget Boudreaux was enjoying a boat cruise with her husband in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry when she spotted “Pinky” Saturday afternoon.

“I about fell out the boat,” Boudreaux told WUSA. “I was like wow that’s not a regular dolphin, that’s a pink dolphin.”

But Pinky wasn’t the only pink dolphin in the waters. Boudreaux said she originally saw two about 20 feet away from the boat while they were playing with other dolphins.

However, she was only able to capture one of them on camera.

[H/T: WUSA]