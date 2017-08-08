Leaked Climate Change Report Published Prior To Approval From Trump Administration

August 8, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: climate change

The New York Times on Monday published an alarming federal climate change report.

According to Gizmodo, the outlet:

“…published a leaked copy of the special science section of the draft 2018 National Climate Assessment, which federal climate researchers had completed but feared Donald Trump’s administration and new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt were plotting to smother in it crib.”

The New York Times notes that according to the report, the average temperature in the united States has risen rapidly and drastically since 1980. Recent decades have been the warmest of the past 1,500 years. The publication goes on to say,

“The draft report by scientists from 13 federal agencies, which has not yet been made public, concludes that Americans are feeling the effects of climate change right now. It directly contradicts claims by President Trump and members of his cabinet who say that the human contribution to climate change is uncertain, and that the ability to predict the effects is limited.”

While announcing the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Change agreement, Trump cited American interests as the primary reason.

