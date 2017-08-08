Instagram To Let You Live Stream With a Friend

Nearly a year since it first launched its own live streaming feature, Instagram is now adding the ability to tag in a friend to join in on your latest casts.

Currently in testing for a select number of users, Instagram’s new feature allows users to select anyone currently watching the stream and invite them into the action. From there, the screen splits in half to accommodate both co-streamers, with the usual “likes” and commenting functionality left intact.

Depending on the host, bringing on a friend can have many uses, such as curbing stage fright, bringing in audience participation or simply making it easier to drop a special guest into your live streams.

What do you think of IG’s new feature?