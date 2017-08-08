Disney Ends Netflix Deal to Launch Own Streaming Service

August 8, 2017 5:34 PM
Filed Under: disney

According to The Verge, Disney announced that they will end their distribution deal with Netflix to launch their own streaming service in 2019.

In 2012, Disney and Netflix began a streaming deal which only came in to effect last year. However, it seems to make sense that Disney would venture out on their own. Most Disney movies require users to purchase rather than rent.

The Verge reports that the transition will happen gradually. The cut off will happen in 2019, but Netflix will keep all Disney movies until the end of that year. With that date in mind, Netflix should be able to stream the next two Star Wars movies before losing Disney.

According to The Verge, Disney’s service will be built off of BAMTech technology, of which Disney is already an investor. Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement:

“This acquisition and the launch of our direct-to-consumer services mark an entirely new growth strategy for the company, one that takes advantage of the incredible opportunity that changing technology provides us to leverage the strength of our great brands,”

Toy Story 4 and the sequel to Frozen are among the first films to be released with the streaming service.

