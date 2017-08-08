David Letterman Returning to TV With Netflix Talk Show

David Letterman is launching a new six-episode series on Netflix.

The untitled show is set to premiere in 2018. According to Netflix, the series will feature “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor.”

Letterman said in a statement, ‘I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix.” He added, “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first.”

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said, “Just meeting David Letterman was a thrill; imagine how exciting it is for me to announce that we will be working together.”

Letterman is the longest-running host in U.S. late night TV history.