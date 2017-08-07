Trump Claims Voters Support Him More Than Ever

August 7, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: trump

According to President Trump, his voters support him more than ever.

However, recent polls tell a different story. Fortune reported the following:

  • 56% of all Americans disapprove of his performance
  • Republican support remains high but has dipped in recent weeks
  • On June 29th his approval rating was 84% – it dropped to 76% as of August 2nd

Polling in the states Trump cited is not conducted regularly. While Trump’s campaign-style rallies on those states have drawn big crowds, political scientists argue rallies are not a reliable indicator of support for a political figure.

