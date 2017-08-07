New Rumors Suggests Jennifer Lawrence to Blame for Chris Pratt’s Split

There’s a new theory already out there suggesting that Jennifer Lawrence is to blame for the split between Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

After the couple announced that they would be separating after 8 years of marriage, some Twitter users claims that Lawrence might be the cause. Though there’s no evidence of this, many are speculating that there might be something between Lawrence and Pratt. Some note an awkward hug between Lawrence and Pratt’s soon-to-be-ex Faris at the Passengers premiere – see the awkward picture in the video above.

Of course, it is all speculation at this point.