New Rumors Suggests Jennifer Lawrence to Blame for Chris Pratt’s Split

August 7, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Anna Faris, Chris Pratt

There’s a new theory already out there suggesting that Jennifer Lawrence is to blame for the split between Chris Pratt and Anna Faris.

A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on

After the couple announced that they would be separating after 8 years of marriage, some Twitter users claims that Lawrence might be the cause. Though there’s no evidence of this, many are speculating that there might be something between Lawrence and Pratt. Some note an awkward hug between Lawrence and Pratt’s soon-to-be-ex Faris at the Passengers premiere – see the awkward picture in the video above.

Of course, it is all speculation at this point.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen