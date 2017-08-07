Gase: Cutler Didn’t Delay Retirement to Stand On Sideline

By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer

Gase spoke after practice Monday as Cutler arrived in South Florida to sign a $10 million, one-year deal. Cutler decided to delay the start of his network TV career for the chance to replace Ryan Tannehill and be reunited with Gase, his former offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears.

Cutler is expected to leapfrog longtime Dolphins backup Matt Moore for the starting job while Tannehill remains out with a left knee injury that will likely sideline him for the entire season. Cutler had a career-best quarterback rating in 2015 while with Gase.

