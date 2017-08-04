Fake Solar Eclipse Glasses Flood The Market; NASA Recommends Brands

CBS Local– The need for Solar Eclipse glasses, that protect the eyes of the millions who will be witnessing history on August 21, has created business opportunities. As such, there’ll be people looking to make a quick buck and selling fake glasses.

The problem with these scams isn’t just monetary as it can cause eye-problems. NASA and the American Astronomical Society are alert to the subterfuge in the glasses market and are doing their best to thwart scams.

“Everything was going along fine until the public started to wake up to the eclipse and started buying things that may or may not be safe,” said Rick Fienberg, an astronomist and press officer at the American Astronomical Society, via Quartz. “Now they are peppering us and NASA with questions.”

It’s unfortunate to the legitimate sellers on the market, who have been approved and are selling safe, helpful products.

“It’s all nonsense,” said Mark Margolis, of NASA-approved Rainbow Symphony. “There are a zillion companies putting out the same product and they all have different names. And this isn’t because I don’t want competition in the marketplace. We’re oversold and on backorder. It’s not my motive to keep competitors out of the market.”

If you still need to buy yours, here are the five companies NASA recommends:

– American Paper Optics

– Baader Planetarium (AstroSolar Silver/Gold film only)

– Rainbow Symphony

– Thousand Oaks Optical

– TSE 17