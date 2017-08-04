Bee Bumble: Homeowner Tries to Burn Nest, Sets Home Ablaze

August 4, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: Fire
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A man’s attempt to burn bees out of their nest backfired after the ill-advised extermination method caught fire to a Georgia home, destroying most of it.Fayette County Deputy Fire Chief Tom Bartlett tells The Associated Press that the homeowner lit a stick on fire last weekend, then tried to poke the flaming stick up into the bees’ nest near the roof to get rid of them.

That set fire to part of the house, with the flames then spreading through the attic and engulfing much of the structure.

No serious injuries were reported, but photos of the devastation show that the blaze charred the entire roof of the house.

The fire happened in the Fayetteville area, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen