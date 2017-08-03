The Takeover: The Dark Tower & Detroit

August 3, 2017 11:30 AM
On this edition of The Takeover with T.M. Powell, T.M. discusses what went wrong with The Dark Tower and if it’s worse than 2015’s Fantastic Four. Plus find out if Detroit is a must see in terms of Oscar Buzz, even with the harsh subject matter. Also find out if the unusual new movie A Ghost Story is a weird little film worth seeing. Find out all the answers by watching a new episode of The Takeover with T.M. Powell.

Full Review: The Dark Tower

Full Review: Detroit

Full Review: A Ghost Story

