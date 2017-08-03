Justin Bieber Shares Canceled Tour Details, Plans to be Good Husband, Father

August 3, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has big plans for the future on his mind in the wake of his canceled tour.

The pop star took to Instagram to share a detailed message about his decision to cancel his Purpose tour.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

He has plans to learn from his mistakes and overcome his imperfections. He says, “I’m VERY aware I’m never gonna be perfect but what I’m not going to do is let my past dictate my future.”

Bieber announced that he was ending his tour early last week due to tiredness. He closed his message by explaining that he did not expect everyone to understand his choice, but wanted to provide fans with an opportunity to know where he was coming from.

