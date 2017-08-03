Jobs About To Be Taken Over By Robots

August 3, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: robots

Companies are looking to invest in machine technology instead of human talent.

Here are some of the jobs that could be replaced by robots:

Stock Traders | Goldman Sachs has gone from 600 traders to 2.

McDonald’s Cashiers | Machines take orders at 600 U.S. restaurants.

Uber Drivers | Self-driving cars are being tested.

Home Depot Cashiers | Home Depot has turned to self-checkouts.

Walmart Store Accountants | Cash360 machines have replaced them.

Speech Therapists | Apple has an iPhone app for this type of therapy.

What do you think of these changes?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen