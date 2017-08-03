Jobs About To Be Taken Over By Robots

Companies are looking to invest in machine technology instead of human talent.

Here are some of the jobs that could be replaced by robots:

Stock Traders | Goldman Sachs has gone from 600 traders to 2.

McDonald’s Cashiers | Machines take orders at 600 U.S. restaurants.

Uber Drivers | Self-driving cars are being tested.

Home Depot Cashiers | Home Depot has turned to self-checkouts.

Walmart Store Accountants | Cash360 machines have replaced them.

Speech Therapists | Apple has an iPhone app for this type of therapy.

What do you think of these changes?