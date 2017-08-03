Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Virtual Reality Experience Ready To Launch

On Thursday, Disney, Lucasfilms, and VR Company The Void announced Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, a multi-player virtual reality Star Wars experience.

‘Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire’ experience coming to Disney parks https://t.co/50uCx9kD3C pic.twitter.com/I16j0MBxb5 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 3, 2017

The project is an “immersive” VR experience coming to Disney malls in Anaheim, California, and Orlando, Florida. Guests will plunge directly into the iconic Star Wars galaxy. They will move freely throughout the untethered, social and multi-sensory Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire experience. Fans can interract and enagage with friends, family and Star Wars characters.

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire arrives at Disney parks this holiday season!