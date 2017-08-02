What Is Rob Gronkowski Getting Tom Brady For His Birthday?

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a pretty good idea what to get Tom Brady for his 40th birthday.

Believe it or not, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is turning 40, and his friends are struggling with gift ideas. Gronkowski, however, seems to know exactly what to get the man who has everything: touchdowns.

When asked, Gronkowski said “I get him touchdowns. You gotta catch the ball. That’s all he wants.”

Gronkowski went on to say that he works out with Brady’s trainer because, “I look at him, and he turns 40 tomorrow, and he runs around like he’s younger than me. So, it’s pretty obvious right there.”

They have such a sweet relationship!