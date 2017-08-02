Ravens May Sign Colin Kaepernick

August 2, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick

Sports fans have been buzzing about a leak that claimed The Ravens want to sign Colin Kaepernick.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome commented: “We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision.” Starting quarter Joe Flacco is out due to a back injury, and coach Jim Harbaugh and Newsome are allegedly interested in Kaepernick as a replacement.

Kaepernick was the center of controversy last season when he refused to stand for the national anthem during a 49ers game. He has been a free agent since.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen