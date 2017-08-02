Ravens May Sign Colin Kaepernick

Sports fans have been buzzing about a leak that claimed The Ravens want to sign Colin Kaepernick.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome commented: “We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision.” Starting quarter Joe Flacco is out due to a back injury, and coach Jim Harbaugh and Newsome are allegedly interested in Kaepernick as a replacement.

Kaepernick was the center of controversy last season when he refused to stand for the national anthem during a 49ers game. He has been a free agent since.