Being Overweight Makes Someone Look “More American”, Study Finds

CBS Local– Obesity is a real problem in the United States, one that leads to stereotypes that all Americans are fat. According to a new study posted in Psychological Science, if someone of Asian descent is overweight, they are more likely assumed to be American.

Researchers showed 1,000 college students diverse photos of men and women and the participants had to make assumptions of their nationality. The study found that those who were overweight of Asian background were more likely perceived to be American citizens.

“In the U.S., there is a strong bias associating American identity with whiteness, and this can have negative consequences for people of color in the U.S.,” said co-author Caitlin Handron. “We wanted to see whether ideas of nationality are malleable and how body shape factors into these judgments.”

Handron even called it a “social benefit” for Asian-Americans. Because they are assumed to be American, they won’t face the same prejudices some may have towards foreigners.

“We found that there was a paradoxical social benefit for Asian-Americans, where extra weight allows them to be seen as more American and less likely to face prejudice directed at those assumed to be foreign,” said Handron.