This Dinosaur-Era Plant Was Just Found Growing in North America

August 1, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: dinosaurs

A plant that once shared the earth with dinosaurs has been found in North America.

It’s the first time lychnothamnus barbatus has been spotted outside Europe and Australia since T-Rex roared. Even in those areas, this type of algae is rarely seen and it was thought to be extinct in North America. Fourteen algae samples were taken from lakes in Wisconsin and Minnesota, and almost immediately, scientists knew they were looking at something really old.

DNA extraction confirmed that this algae is lychnothamnus barbatus. The plant is known for aggressive invasiveness.

