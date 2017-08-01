Man Posts Video of Climbing Philadelphia City Hall Tower

August 1, 2017 8:39 AM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man who goes by the name Carson King has posted an online video of himself climbing Philadelphia City Hall and its clock tower, which reaches about 500 feet (152 meters) into the air.

King tells KYW-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2vjqkwt ) that he climbed the building while scaffolding was up this year for renovations and the maintenance of the bronze William Penn statue at its apex.

King says the video isn’t meant to spawn copycats. He says: “I strongly suggest a normal citizen doesn’t try this.”

He says he climbed the building to take pictures from a unique vantage point.

City spokesman Mike Dunn says officials have seen the video and called the actions “dangerous and illegal.”

It’s not clear whether the city will try to prosecute the climber.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen