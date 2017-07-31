Spending Money To Save Time Leads To Happiness, Study Finds

July 31, 2017 3:34 PM
Filed Under: happiness, study finds

CBS Local– For those who have the disposable income, paying to outsource mundane duties reduces stress and promotes happiness according to a new study. Essentially spending money to save time.

The research showed that those who spent money on tasks such as eating takeout, hiring a maid and taking a cab were happier than those who didn’t.

“People who spent money to buy themselves time, such as by outsourcing disliked tasks, reported greater overall life satisfaction,” said lead author Ashley Whillans, via New York Times.

Researchers interviewed 4,500 people across the United States, Denmark, Canada and the Netherlands. For the 28 percent who spent money to save time, they reported more happiness than those who didn’t. The authors noted that this didn’t just include the wealthiest individuals in the world, it’s for most on the income spectrum.

“If there’s some task that just thinking about it fills you with dread, then it’s probably worth considering whether you can afford to buy your way out of it,” said Elizabeth Dunn, co-author of the study.

But many seem to avoid paying someone to do the daily tasks they can do themselves. Researchers surveyed 800 Dutch millionaires, all who ostensibly had the excess money to outsource tasks, though just a slight majority did so. Researchers believe that is due to the guilt involved with paying someone to do something one could do themselves.

“We want to seem like we have it all together and we might be therefore resistant to spending money on timesaving purchases even when we can afford it,” said Whillans.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen