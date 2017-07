Los Angeles has reached an agreement to host the Olympics in the summer of 2028 instead of 2024, the Los Angeles Times reports.

This will be the third time hosting the Olympics for L.A. It also hosted the Games in 1984 and 1932. L.A. had been bidding to host the 2024 games, but had to come to a compromise with the city of Paris. The committee decided that with two strong candidates, one city would get 2024 and the other would get 2028.