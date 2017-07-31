Harvard Sorry Directory Erroneously Said Scaramucci Was Dead

July 31, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Scaramucci
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Law School has apologized for erroneously listing ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci as dead in a new alumni directory.

Scaramucci is a 1989 graduate of the Cambridge, Massachusetts, school. A directory mailed to alumni this week included an asterisk by his name indicating he had died.

A statement from the law school apologizes for the error and says it will be corrected in future editions. It doesn’t provide an explanation for the error.

The directory is published every five years and is available only to alumni of the Ivy League law school.

Scaramucci left his post in President Donald Trump’s administration Monday after only 11 days on the job. A White House statement says he left so the new chief of staff could build his own team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen