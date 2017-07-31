Blowing Out Birthday Candles Results In More Than 1000 Percent More Bacteria On Cake, Study Says

July 31, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: birthday cake, birthdays, study finds

CBS Local — You may want to rethink accepting a slice of cake after the birthday boy or girl blows out the candles.

A recent study, “Bacterial Transfer Associated with Blowing Out Candles on a Birthday Cake,” has found that blowing out birthday candles spreads tiny drops of saliva and tons of bacteria onto the cake.

Researchers compared the icing on two cakes — one where candles were blown out, and another where they were not. They found that the icing of the cake with blown-out candles had 1400 percent more bacteria than the icing on the cake that was left alone.

The researchers said in their paper they hoped the results “may help raise awareness of possible health risks associated with birthday celebrations and encourage others to take steps toward preventing the spread of bacteria.”

[H/T KDKA/CBS Pittsburgh]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

6 of the Best Ways to Spend Your Summer in Tampa BayTampa Bay is calling your name! Our beautiful area offers so much and this list is just a small segment of what Tampa Bay has in store for you this summer. Here are the best ways to spend your summer here in Tampa Bay.
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen