Trump Is Impacting the LGBTQ Community In More Ways Than One

July 28, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: trump

Sarah Kate Ellis, the President and CEO of GLAAD, discusses President Trump’s announcement to ban all of the transgender community from serving in the military.

Sarah rejects the rhetoric that the announcement was to solidify the president’s base noting that such a move is a quote “direct attack” on citizens that wish to serve their country. She notes that the LGBTQIA community is twice as likely to serve the country in comparison to other Americans but that the Trump administration is pushing an anti-LGBTQIA agenda.

Sarah was asked about the fight, and she explained a bit about ways others can get involved by going to GLAAD.org to learn about the organization’s upcoming initiatives. Has Trump ever been a friend or advocate of the community? Sarah says “absolutely not,” and this latest action could not make that any more clear.

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    So why don’t the

    TransGender people get their change of sex operation and hormone therapy shots etc first and at their own expense

    Get themselves together and healthy fit for action physically and mentally

    Then re-think about joining the military

