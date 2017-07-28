Charlie Gard, Sick Baby at Center of Hospital Dispute, Dies

July 28, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Gard

Baby Charlie has lost his fight against a rare disease.

11-month-old Charlie Gard suffered from a genetic disorder that caused him to use a respirator. His parents have been locked in a five-month legal battle with the hospital treating Charlie. They wanted to move their baby boy to the US for treatment, but British doctors believed Charlie suffered too much brain damage and would only prolong the inevitable.

Mother Connie Yates and father Chris Gard abandoned their legal battle on Monday. But the parents requested a week at home with Charlie before dying Yates said the hospital “denied us our final wish.”

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Charlie Gard

    Died from

    SINGLE PAYER INSURANCE

    Remember that when the

    DEMOcRATS

    Want to shove it down the

    AMERICANS PEOPLE’S

    Throats

