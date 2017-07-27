Report: Meteorologists Expect This Fall To Be Much Warmer Than Usual

July 27, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: climate change, weather

CBS Local– Fans of fall may have to wait a bit longer for the weather they’re expecting this year as the Weather Channel is reporting that this autumn will be much warmer than normal.

The Weather Channel says that the Midwest is going to see temperatures that are well above average while the East Coast will have slightly above average temperatures. Conversely, the Northwest’s temperature will be slightly below average this fall.

“You can see that across the entire United States, including Alaska, there is more of a chance that temperatures will be above normal,” said Dan Collins, a meteorologist with the NOAA Climate Prediction Center-Operational Predication Branch, via Live Science.

Collins says that there are multiple factors contributing to this fall’s increased heat. One is a ridging atmosphere over the north-central United States as well as climate change playing a large part.

This past June saw above average temperatures as well, making it the 390th consecutive month that was warmer than average.

