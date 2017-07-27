TSA Now Requiring Separate Screenings For Electronics Larger Than A Cell Phone

CBS Local — The airport security screening process just got even more frustrating for flyers.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced it’s requiring “all electronics larger than a cell phone” to be removed from carry-on bags and screened separately. The new rules are similar to the process used for screening laptops that the TSA has had in place for years.

The stricter rules will apply to common carry-on items like tablets, e-readers, and video game consoles. Phone phablets are reportedly not part of the separate screening change.

Those devices have remained in a gray area since the Department of Homeland Security rolled out a ban on laptops and tablets aboard flights from several Middle-Eastern countries in March. The ban was lifted by DHS this month after their new screening policy was introduced.

The new TSA policy has been in place since June at 10 airports across the country as part of a pilot program. Travelers will now see the new screenings expand to all U.S. airports over the next few months.

“It is critical for TSA to constantly enhance and adjust security screening procedures to stay ahead of evolving threats and keep passengers safe,” said TSA Acting Administrator Huban Gowadia.

One group of airline travelers will avoid the policy. Passengers in a “pre-check” program are not part of the separate screenings, leaving anyone in the standard security lines getting ready for even longer airport security wait times.