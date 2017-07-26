Southwest Airlines Selling Seats With Great Views Of Total Solar Eclipse

CBS Local — Typically the selling points for airlines are prices, routes and comfort. But Southwest Airlines is trying to seize on an opportunity provided by the universe, as it’s selling seats based on what should be an excellent view of the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

The total solar eclipse will create a few minutes of complete darkness as the moon will block the sun entirely across a specific line of the country, running from Portland, Oregon to Atlanta, Georgia. Southwest has begun advertising on their social media accounts.

One month from today, join us for a Total Eclipse from the #SouthwestHeart. BOOK NOW: https://t.co/EvUCQqWqtX pic.twitter.com/PDeGnWyeID — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) July 21, 2017

These are the flights that Southwest is projecting to have the best view of the eclipse:

Southwest flight 1375 Seattle to St. Louis 9:05 a.m.

Southwest flight 1368 Portland to St. Louis 9:05 a.m.

Southwest flight 1577 Denver to St. Louis 10:20 a.m.

Southwest flight 301 Denver to Nashville 10:20 a.m.

Southwest flight 1969 Denver to Atlanta 9:50 a.m.

At the moment, Southwest hasn’t created more flights for the sole purpose of viewing the eclipse, but perhaps if there’s a market for it, they’ll find a way to make it happen.