The Takeover: Atomic Blonde & Comic-Con

July 26, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

On this edition of The Takeover with T.M. Powell, Charlize Theron kicks butt in Berlin during 1989 in Atomic Blonde. Find out what T.M. thought of this stylish new action film with a killer 1980’s soundtrack and get his thoughts on some of the big stories to come out of San Diego Comic-Con 2017 including who Captain Marvel will battle on the big screen, Doctor Doom going solo and Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

Full Review: Atomic Blonde

