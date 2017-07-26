“Healthy” Foods That Are Actually Not That Good for You

July 26, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Healthy Food

Don’t let so-called “healthy” food trick you.

According to a list by Cosmopolitan, some of the foods we think are healthy, aren’t. Check out these examples.

Frozen Yogurt for Ice Cream | Frozen yogurt is packed with sugar. It may be a bit better than eating a bowl of ice cream, but it’s not a great choice.

Breakfast Fruit Smoothie | Fruit is good for you, but it is full of sugar which can create fat.

Frozen Diet Meals | Though they’re low in calories or fat, they can be high in additives.

Energy Bars | Some can be high in sugar.

Read labels carefully and know that sometimes a home cooked meal with fresh ingredients is your best choice.

