Trump’s Political Speech to Scouts Inspires Parental Outrage

July 25, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: trump

By JULIE BYKOWICZ, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s fiery speech Monday night at the National Scout Jamboree in West Virginia has infuriated parents and former Scouts.

Standing before thousands of school-aged Scouts, he began with a bit of profanity and then went on to rage for more than half an hour against the media and other perceived political enemies.

Trump was cheered by the crowd, but his comments put an organization that studiously avoids political conflict in an awkward position.

“As a Scout leader, my stomach is in knots about what Trump did today,” Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, wrote on Twitter. “If you haven’t watched it yet, don’t. It’s downright icky.”

The Boy Scouts of America said after the speech that it does not promote any one political candidate or philosophy.

